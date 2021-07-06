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0705-2021 What makes copper stick to the head of this man?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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152 views • July 06, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz, Plasma Energy Solution, has had multiple conversations with this
man regarding the injection that has caused magnetization. She posted his first
video showing the coins sticking to the arm. Lynn also posted a video on July 1, 2021, regarding the information on the graphene oxide. Here is the link: https://www.brighteon.com/e39fde2a-7921-4d41-9670-ff618e5a3c02 .

It has been a couple of weeks and someone asked this man if he had tried any other metals? He went to a crafts shop and got some copper foil and you will see in the videos what happens. If copper is a good conductor of electricity used by electricians world wide, then what is making copper stick to the head of this man? This is a short video showing that both copper and quarters stick to the temples.

See the articles and free reports at https://plasmaenergysolution.com You can also check one of the articles on magnetization at this link: https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?p=9990 .

This was published in early July, 2021 by Spanish researchers on graphene oxide and more at 0705-2021-La Quinta Columna:
https://www.europereloaded.com/analysis-of-vaccination-vial-confirms-presence-of-graphene-nanoparticles/

TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING "DR. PAUL'S NANO-COATING PROCESS" VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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