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Let My People Go!
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26 views • February 14, 2022
Should Moses and Jesus walk the Earth today, they’d probably still be saying, “Let my people go!” At least that’s what we’re saying here on Freedom on Deck, along with our guests Alveda King, Reggie Littlejohn & Swoop. Join the Freedom movement.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.civilrightsfortheunborn.org/
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
http://www.swoopsworld.com/
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.civilrightsfortheunborn.org/
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
http://www.swoopsworld.com/
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