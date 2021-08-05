WHAT ON EARTH HAPPENED?

Video By Ewaranon explores the world around us and how it ties into the theory of Flat Earth.



Don't throw the baby out with the bath water just because Flat Earth is involved. Much of this densely packed docuseries has nothing to do with Flat Earth itself and is just tied into it at different points.



There is a wealth of information in this that you will be passing on that you aren't typically hearing from other sources, should you decide to skip this just because you don't want to hear about FE.



I will upload this in separate parts within the week for anyone who prefers to bite it off in chunks.



Watch with an open mind.