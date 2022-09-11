Teacher JAILED For Not Using Pronouns

Irish teacher jailed after refusing to use student’s gender-neutral pronouns. Enoch Burke was suspended from teaching after he refused to address a transitioning student as ‘they’ rather than ‘he’. The #woke #leftist mentality has become a #culturewar where a student’s #genderidentity , gender expression, whether they are #transgender , #gay , #genderfluid , #nonbinary , #lgbt , or whatever, is so critical that teacher jailed over pronoun use is becoming acceptable.

Pick a gender side already. You're either #male or #female . Your subjective feelings about what #gender you feel like on any given day should not dictate the reality for the rest of us on what is #basicscience #fact . Are we in a fucking #clownworld ? A male is a male. A female is a female. If you’re caught in between, I’m sorry. It’s called a #mentaldisorder

References

https://youtu.be/m51TxF1ra2E

https://youtu.be/OP3Pmz5Auxg





