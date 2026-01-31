💥More scenes from Zionist airstrikes in Gaza - clip 3

💥Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - at least 32 Palestinians killed today.

At least 32 people have been killed in a wave of Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to local authorities.

The civil defence agency, which is operated by Hamas, says children and women were among those killed. It added that in one attack, helicopter gunships hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Palestinians have described these strikes as the heaviest since the second phase of the ceasefire.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c701g1g00gdo