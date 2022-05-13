Ep. 2773b - Trump & The Patriots Built A Weapon & They Are Ready To Unleash It, MAGA King Returns

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Trump & The Patriots Built A Weapon & They Are Ready To Unleash It, MAGA King Returns
The [DS] is now scrambling, the plan has been accelerated, the people are seeing everything play out. Irrefutable election fraud evidence has been released and the [DS] apparatus is in shambles. Trump and the patriots built the most powerful weapon and they are ready to unleash it against the [DS]. [JB] helps Trump and calls him the MAGA King so Trump uses this to his benefit. The MAGA king is about to return. Game Over.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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