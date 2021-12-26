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2021 Covid 19 Stats for Kiwis - Please Explain Jacinda!
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51 views • December 26, 2021
2021 Covid 19 Stats for Kiwis. Dr Guy Hatchard 26th December 2021
A snap shot of covid statistics from New Zealand for 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XA01vfGMx8&;t=105s
Guy Hatchard PhD has a background in statistical analysis and was an employee of Genetic ID, a global safety testing and certification company.
For more information. https://hatchardreport.com/
A snap shot of covid statistics from New Zealand for 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XA01vfGMx8&;t=105s
Guy Hatchard PhD has a background in statistical analysis and was an employee of Genetic ID, a global safety testing and certification company.
For more information. https://hatchardreport.com/
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