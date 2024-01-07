Create New Account
Alchemy/Spagyrics = Astrotheology = Nature: The Path of the Sun
The path of the sun is a story that has been told and re-told so many times the modern observer might be stunned to understand why. There is a natural system, largely forgotten now, that under pins existence in this world. After all, we are born naked into this natural system which determines what is possible and what is not.

Episode 091 - January 2018

sunsymbolismalchemyastrotheologycrrow777spagyricsecliptic

