BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE STRUGGLE FOR IRELAND AND GREAT RESET WITH GRAND TORINO. EWO#018
Eyes Wide Open
Eyes Wide Open
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 25, 2022
Rowan Croft a.k.a. Grand Torino, Ireland's most intrepid citizen journalist joins Laurence to discuss the end of Covid restrictions, HIV & AIDS, Antifa persecution, an Irish man joining the Briitsh Army and the ramifications of the Good Friday Agreement.

Funny, action packed and insightful on Irish politics and Geo-Political events.

#grandtorino #ireland #citizenjournalism #covidrestrictions #brehonlaws #goodfridayagreement #hiv #aids #lukemontagnier #thegreatreset

GRAND TORINO LINKS

Rumble: https://referral.rumble.com/dD5vsNvX8ZS7iATv9
Telegram: https://t.me/GrandTorino5x5
GAB: https://gab.com/GrandTorino
D/live: https://dlive.tv/GRANDTORINO?ref=grandtorino
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@grandtorino:7
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rowanwcroft/
Email: [email protected]

GRAND TORINO'S BOOK RECOMMENDATION

A Nation and Not a Rabble by Diarmaid Ferriter https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nation-not-Rabble-Revolution-2015-11-05/dp/B01LP7V6A4

EYES WIDE OPEN

If you like the show consider subscribe as it motivates us to keep producing content for you. It would also help us enormously to like and share among your friends and networks to get the word out.

SUPPORT EYES WIDE OPEN

Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/easeman

BIG TECH SOCIALS

Follow us on BigTech until they ban us.

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/laurence_easeman/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ewopodcast/
Twitter https://twitter.com/Easeman_EWO
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LaurenceEaseman

FREE SPEECH SOCIALS

Telegram https://t.me/eyeswideopenpodcast
Rumble:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@eyeswideopen:d5?&;sunset=lbrytv

CONTACT

Drop me a line if for questions and suggestions: [email protected]
Keywords
politicsirelandgrandtorino
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy