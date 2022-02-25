© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE STRUGGLE FOR IRELAND AND GREAT RESET WITH GRAND TORINO. EWO#018
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 25, 2022
Rowan Croft a.k.a. Grand Torino, Ireland's most intrepid citizen journalist joins Laurence to discuss the end of Covid restrictions, HIV & AIDS, Antifa persecution, an Irish man joining the Briitsh Army and the ramifications of the Good Friday Agreement.
Funny, action packed and insightful on Irish politics and Geo-Political events.
#grandtorino #ireland #citizenjournalism #covidrestrictions #brehonlaws #goodfridayagreement #hiv #aids #lukemontagnier #thegreatreset
GRAND TORINO LINKS
Rumble: https://referral.rumble.com/dD5vsNvX8ZS7iATv9
Telegram: https://t.me/GrandTorino5x5
GAB: https://gab.com/GrandTorino
D/live: https://dlive.tv/GRANDTORINO?ref=grandtorino
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@grandtorino:7
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rowanwcroft/
Email: [email protected]
GRAND TORINO'S BOOK RECOMMENDATION
A Nation and Not a Rabble by Diarmaid Ferriter https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nation-not-Rabble-Revolution-2015-11-05/dp/B01LP7V6A4
EYES WIDE OPEN
If you like the show consider subscribe as it motivates us to keep producing content for you. It would also help us enormously to like and share among your friends and networks to get the word out.
SUPPORT EYES WIDE OPEN
Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/easeman
BIG TECH SOCIALS
Follow us on BigTech until they ban us.
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/laurence_easeman/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ewopodcast/
Twitter https://twitter.com/Easeman_EWO
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LaurenceEaseman
FREE SPEECH SOCIALS
Telegram https://t.me/eyeswideopenpodcast
Rumble:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@eyeswideopen:d5?&;sunset=lbrytv
CONTACT
Drop me a line if for questions and suggestions: [email protected]
Funny, action packed and insightful on Irish politics and Geo-Political events.
#grandtorino #ireland #citizenjournalism #covidrestrictions #brehonlaws #goodfridayagreement #hiv #aids #lukemontagnier #thegreatreset
GRAND TORINO LINKS
Rumble: https://referral.rumble.com/dD5vsNvX8ZS7iATv9
Telegram: https://t.me/GrandTorino5x5
GAB: https://gab.com/GrandTorino
D/live: https://dlive.tv/GRANDTORINO?ref=grandtorino
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@grandtorino:7
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rowanwcroft/
Email: [email protected]
GRAND TORINO'S BOOK RECOMMENDATION
A Nation and Not a Rabble by Diarmaid Ferriter https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nation-not-Rabble-Revolution-2015-11-05/dp/B01LP7V6A4
EYES WIDE OPEN
If you like the show consider subscribe as it motivates us to keep producing content for you. It would also help us enormously to like and share among your friends and networks to get the word out.
SUPPORT EYES WIDE OPEN
Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/easeman
BIG TECH SOCIALS
Follow us on BigTech until they ban us.
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/laurence_easeman/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ewopodcast/
Twitter https://twitter.com/Easeman_EWO
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LaurenceEaseman
FREE SPEECH SOCIALS
Telegram https://t.me/eyeswideopenpodcast
Rumble:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@eyeswideopen:d5?&;sunset=lbrytv
CONTACT
Drop me a line if for questions and suggestions: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.