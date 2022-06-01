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These Activities Can Help Sharpen Your Mind #shorts
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132 views • June 01, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/TaQzvzXUYxM
Here are some easy and practical things you can do to sharpen your mind!
In this video, Arthur Saniotis from the University of Adelaide shares some things you can do to maintain a healthy and sharp mind without ever needing to rely on drugs. 🧠
Arthur shares that practicing daily meditation and exercising regularly can do WONDERS for your mental strength and health. 🧘🏻🏃🏻♂️
Do you agree with this message? Tag a friend who needs to see this!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/TaQzvzXUYxM
Here are some easy and practical things you can do to sharpen your mind!
In this video, Arthur Saniotis from the University of Adelaide shares some things you can do to maintain a healthy and sharp mind without ever needing to rely on drugs. 🧠
Arthur shares that practicing daily meditation and exercising regularly can do WONDERS for your mental strength and health. 🧘🏻🏃🏻♂️
Do you agree with this message? Tag a friend who needs to see this!
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