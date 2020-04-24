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Dr Rashid Buttar - Suspicion Of COVID-19 Being a Purposely Released Bio-Weapon
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81 views • April 24, 2020
Dr, Buttar expresses his anger at the illusion that we have been sold that a naturally occurring viral pandemic scam has caused unprecedented fear over the globe, when in fact it has been artificial conjured up , and deliberately released as an experimental bio weapon.
he also exposes Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in a corrupt operation with sinister implications.
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
he also exposes Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in a corrupt operation with sinister implications.
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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