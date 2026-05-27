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10 COMMANDMENTS IN ANCIENT AMERICA | 5-27-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2672


Show Notes:


Annual Huddle: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/pass-the-salt-annual-gathering/

Fritz Zimmerman: https://www.facebook.com/FritzZimmerman

Men's hearts failing them: https://www.bing.com/search?q=men%27s+hearts+failing+them+for+fear+kjv&qs=SC&pq=men%27s+heartsf&sk=SC1&sc=12-13&cvid=F9F2CED70382461B8E0DE09422B094D7&FORM=QBRE&sp=2&ghc=1&lq=0

Phoenician language: https://www.bing.com/search?q=phoenician+language&form=ANNTH1&refig=6a16bd28288441428997539296ffb2fe&pc=ASTS&pq=phonecian+language&pqlth=18&assgl=19&sgcn=phoenician+language&qs=OS&sgtpv=OS&smvpcn=0&swbcn=3&sctcn=0&sc=3-18&sp=1&ghc=0&cvid=6a16bd28288441428997539296ffb2fe&clckatsg=1&hsmssg=0

Glenn Beck - Hebrew writing in the early American history: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjHzBqIjI8M

Hebrew Decalogue Stone Authenticated: https://youtu.be/DHh8r8x9NzA?si=K9mb4eSNpfr7Rqwv

10 Commandments in Ancient America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t19VnornoF8

10 Facts about Enoch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-BSC6T79Ik

Fritz Zimmerman on Giants in America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjyDw1T9EyY

Genesis 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gen%206&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


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