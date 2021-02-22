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Bill Gates - What you were not told (incl links) [22.12.2020]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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101 views • February 22, 2021
Comments:
PEACE EBBAH 2 months ago
There is no need talking too much. We need a very strong revolution to this end. We pray, we war. Look for him.

Bwanika Hassan 2 months ago
Thank you so much pastor for these videos

Tunde Olajide 2 months ago
That's the devil's way, stealing! He never has any thing of his, he only steals from others.

Jennifer Pogisho 2 months ago
Wow, scathy character Bill gates... thank you pastor for these videos

Oscar Giwa 2 months ago
serious eye opener. Thank you Pastor Chris for these series. I love you Sir

Michael-Grace Nhyira Ayeyi Nkwa Sika 2 months ago
I have always said he is an ungodly seed and people wouldn't listen. that fool needs to be killed.
Pastor Chris please let's kill Bill Gates. can't u see his name and the name of his work gates n windows, he is demon

SHEM EGBEKU 2 months ago
In simple terms. Bill Gates is a silent and cunning killer. His philantrophies is a snare. A trap to capture and control his prey. But his days are numbered.


CeFlix News Channel
Published 2 months ago
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https://ceflix.org/videos/watch/1852060/bill-gates-what-you-were-not-told/goodgospelplaylist

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