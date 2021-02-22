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Bill Gates - What you were not told (incl links) [22.12.2020]
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101 views • February 22, 2021
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PEACE EBBAH 2 months ago
There is no need talking too much. We need a very strong revolution to this end. We pray, we war. Look for him.
Bwanika Hassan 2 months ago
Thank you so much pastor for these videos
Tunde Olajide 2 months ago
That's the devil's way, stealing! He never has any thing of his, he only steals from others.
Jennifer Pogisho 2 months ago
Wow, scathy character Bill gates... thank you pastor for these videos
Oscar Giwa 2 months ago
serious eye opener. Thank you Pastor Chris for these series. I love you Sir
Michael-Grace Nhyira Ayeyi Nkwa Sika 2 months ago
I have always said he is an ungodly seed and people wouldn't listen. that fool needs to be killed.
Pastor Chris please let's kill Bill Gates. can't u see his name and the name of his work gates n windows, he is demon
SHEM EGBEKU 2 months ago
In simple terms. Bill Gates is a silent and cunning killer. His philantrophies is a snare. A trap to capture and control his prey. But his days are numbered.
CeFlix News Channel
Published 2 months ago
26350 view(s) 67 like(s)
https://ceflix.org/videos/watch/1852060/bill-gates-what-you-were-not-told/goodgospelplaylist
Mikki Willis, Director/Producer Of The Plandemic Doc Series (Truth Warrior)
https://plandemicseries.com (under construction)
https://twitter.com/plandemicseries
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1OjmxN0iuwte/
https://www.reddit.com/domain/plandemicseries.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Willis-Director-Producer-Plandemic-Warrior/dp/B08K64XSG3
Mikki Willis Producer | Cinematographer | Director
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0932413/
https://twitter.com/mikkiwillis
PEACE EBBAH 2 months ago
There is no need talking too much. We need a very strong revolution to this end. We pray, we war. Look for him.
Bwanika Hassan 2 months ago
Thank you so much pastor for these videos
Tunde Olajide 2 months ago
That's the devil's way, stealing! He never has any thing of his, he only steals from others.
Jennifer Pogisho 2 months ago
Wow, scathy character Bill gates... thank you pastor for these videos
Oscar Giwa 2 months ago
serious eye opener. Thank you Pastor Chris for these series. I love you Sir
Michael-Grace Nhyira Ayeyi Nkwa Sika 2 months ago
I have always said he is an ungodly seed and people wouldn't listen. that fool needs to be killed.
Pastor Chris please let's kill Bill Gates. can't u see his name and the name of his work gates n windows, he is demon
SHEM EGBEKU 2 months ago
In simple terms. Bill Gates is a silent and cunning killer. His philantrophies is a snare. A trap to capture and control his prey. But his days are numbered.
CeFlix News Channel
Published 2 months ago
26350 view(s) 67 like(s)
https://ceflix.org/videos/watch/1852060/bill-gates-what-you-were-not-told/goodgospelplaylist
Mikki Willis, Director/Producer Of The Plandemic Doc Series (Truth Warrior)
https://plandemicseries.com (under construction)
https://twitter.com/plandemicseries
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1OjmxN0iuwte/
https://www.reddit.com/domain/plandemicseries.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Willis-Director-Producer-Plandemic-Warrior/dp/B08K64XSG3
Mikki Willis Producer | Cinematographer | Director
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0932413/
https://twitter.com/mikkiwillis
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