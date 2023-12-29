TRIGGERED Q&A | Don Jr is asked about Lin Wood potentially being part of “Q Team”

TRIGGERED Q&A clip | Don Jr is asked about Lin Wood potentially being part of “Q Team”. He says “zero chance” that he is and essentially insinuates that Lin is a grifting moron 🤣
The Storm Has Arrived comments: Also interesting to hear Don Jr talk about Q like this. The vibe I get is he knows it’s real, though he concedes he doesn’t know anyone on Q Team. He goes on to say the movement seems like it’s composed of patriotic Americans that hate pedophiles 💯
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13952
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.