© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Si vous viviez en dictature, seriez-vous capable de le voir ?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • August 17, 2020
3 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQMgtvY3fV4
Fils de Pangolin : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmp8JbhUWWySA9EphEJ42iA
Soutenez mon travail en faisant un don sur : http://www.filsdepangolin.com 💖
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/FilsdePangolin/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Filsde_Pangolin @Filsde_Pangolin
----
Traduction : Jeanne
La chaine de Jeanne Traduction ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RsaMrAt2mQ5KzORL1gSIg
----
Source ➡️ https://youtu.be/bemUSjfFAfY
----
Si vous reuploadez cette vidéo sur votre chaine ou ailleurs, merci de mettre un lien vers cette vidéo, c 'est toujours appréciable 💚
----
#FilsDePangolin
Fils de Pangolin : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmp8JbhUWWySA9EphEJ42iA
Soutenez mon travail en faisant un don sur : http://www.filsdepangolin.com 💖
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/FilsdePangolin/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Filsde_Pangolin @Filsde_Pangolin
----
Traduction : Jeanne
La chaine de Jeanne Traduction ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RsaMrAt2mQ5KzORL1gSIg
----
Source ➡️ https://youtu.be/bemUSjfFAfY
----
Si vous reuploadez cette vidéo sur votre chaine ou ailleurs, merci de mettre un lien vers cette vidéo, c 'est toujours appréciable 💚
----
#FilsDePangolin
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.