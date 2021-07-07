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More Vaccine Police Going Door to Door Nationwide (US)
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211 views • July 07, 2021
Another video clip revealing the jab police going door to door sniffing out who has had the jab and who has not. Haven't the police got anything better to do except harass citizens who are minding their own business not out causing trouble etc.
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