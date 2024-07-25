❗️FBI Director Christopher Wray Grilled on Capitol Hill on his agency’s investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Trump - RT mash-up

❗️FBI Director Christopher Wray grilled on Capitol Hill over his agency’s investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump RT mash-up.

American Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate Trump, searched the Internet for information about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

FBI Director Christopher Wray stated this, Fox reported.

"On July 6th, he Googled 'How far was (Lee Harvey) Oswald from Kennedy?' This request is obviously important in the context of his state of mind,” Ray said.

He also said Crooks fired eight shots before he was killed.

Wray confirmed that Crooks, about two hours before the shooting, flew a drone about 200 yards (180 meters) from the rally stage where Trump would later stand, and that Crooks used the device to broadcast and view the footage.

The use of a drone so close to the rally just hours before Trump took the stage adds to questions about security lapses leading up to the event, Wray said.





