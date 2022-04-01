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Humanitarian Aid to Kharkov Region Ukraine
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20 views • April 01, 2022
Russian servicemen have delivered 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of settlements in Kharkov Region. The Russian Armed Forces delivered basic necessities, food packages, baby food and vital medicines to Velikii Burluk and Olkhovatka. The humanitarian aid was distributed primarily to families with young children and the elderly. Food kits and medicines were distributed in the centre of the settlements to all those in need.
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