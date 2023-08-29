Freeing Your Prisoners

June 3rd, 2018
Pastor Dean explains how unforgiveness toward others puts them in a spiritual prison and us in danger of losing our pardon that we obtained through faith in Jesus Christ. This is a serious matter and most of us have a difficult time admitting when we have unforgiveness toward someone. But is time to set our prisoners free by forgiving them their trespasses against us.
