Races for state offices collect higher vote totals than races for Governor and Senate

We're more than two weeks past the 2022 midterms and now many voters have made an observation regarding vote count totals in some races in the Grand Canyon State. One America's Daniel Baldwin has more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.