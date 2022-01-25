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FULL SHOW: Biden Plans To Use U.S. Troops As Bait And Cannon Fodder In Russia/Ukraine Conflict
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411 views • January 25, 2022
The mainstream American media and Biden hype of the Ukraine Russia situation is dangerous. Owen Shroyer explains the true motivation behind Biden talking about sending weapons and troops to Ukraine, which would be devastating to US Foreign Policy. Savanah Hernandez joins to discuss the rallies that happened in D.C. over the weekend that went uncovered. Allie French joins to talk about the increase in resistance to the Democrat party mandates. Jen Psaki makes a stunning admission of guilty in regards to violence against police. Democrat Mayor of D.C. warns food rationing could come in the near future. The disaster that is Joe Biden is getting harder and harder to hide.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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