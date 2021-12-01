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#259: Overcoming the COVID Mass Psychosis—Mark McDonald, MD
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70 views • December 01, 2021
A member of America’s Frontline Doctors, McDonald has been outspoken and has gained a whole new batch of enemies—and friends. He put his message in one place, a new book titled, United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis. He sat down with me to discuss how to see through the lies and take back your life.
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If you find my content valuable please consider supporting my work with a one-time donation here: https://www.patrickcoffin.media/donate
You may also consider joining Coffin Nation, our premium community. As a member, you will enjoy other shows and live webinars not available to the general public. Click here to learn more: http://www.coffinnation.com/
In this Episode You Will Learn
👉How the media have suppressed news reports of domestic abuse, violence, and drug use since the Spring 2020 lockdowns
👉Proof that Covid 19 is more than an accidental crisis or mishandled health policy, but something involving literal evil
👉How to see through the “fear porn” and recognize media-induced compliance to tyranny
👉Why about 80% of doctors are useless in this fight for freedom and informed medical consent
👉How wussified, emasculated men enable and promote this manmade crisis
👉The psychological reason behind the rise of the Karens
👉How Covid-19 fits a striking pattern of ginned up “pandemics” since World War II.
Resources Mentioned
👉 United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis, by Mark McDonald, MD https://amzn.to/3xt9XLN
👉 McDonald’s clinical practice website https://www.markmcdonaldmd.com/
Support My Work
If you find my content valuable please consider supporting my work with a one-time donation here: https://www.patrickcoffin.media/donate
You may also consider joining Coffin Nation, our premium community. As a member, you will enjoy other shows and live webinars not available to the general public. Click here to learn more: http://www.coffinnation.com/
In this Episode You Will Learn
👉How the media have suppressed news reports of domestic abuse, violence, and drug use since the Spring 2020 lockdowns
👉Proof that Covid 19 is more than an accidental crisis or mishandled health policy, but something involving literal evil
👉How to see through the “fear porn” and recognize media-induced compliance to tyranny
👉Why about 80% of doctors are useless in this fight for freedom and informed medical consent
👉How wussified, emasculated men enable and promote this manmade crisis
👉The psychological reason behind the rise of the Karens
👉How Covid-19 fits a striking pattern of ginned up “pandemics” since World War II.
Resources Mentioned
👉 United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis, by Mark McDonald, MD https://amzn.to/3xt9XLN
👉 McDonald’s clinical practice website https://www.markmcdonaldmd.com/
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