© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepare for It: Ganymede Is Broken | League of Light | Nine's Path Pleiadian Transmission
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • January 09, 2020
"Do League of Light end the suffering of humanity? Will they arrive in their fleets to stop the divisiveness and bring peace and joy to the world? Quite simply, it starts soon. It has already begun... It is you who will lead yourselves by recognizing the reality of divine power in each other. In this is the way to self-governance and true freedom."
Korgeil is a part of the League of Light crew sourcing from Temmer. He is a specialist in the area of planetary evolutionary models and has studied the current situation on Earth in great detail. What he shares is designed to help the people of Earth during a time of great intensity to find the way to a satisfying outcome for the planetary soul and thereby for those who are part of the body of the world.
LIKE, SHARE, AND SUBSCRIBE!
Read the original written transmission on Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com/nine/collections/luminous-dimensions/prepare-for-it-ganymede-is-broken/
Visit Nine's Path to discover more about the League of Light, their books and other transmissions, Pleiadian wisdom, and the presence of an expanded humanity with us now. https://ninespath.com
Love Nine's Path and these videos?
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Emerge In Love" by Alex Beroza, feat. SackJo22 and Magic Moon, CC license 3.0 http://ccmixter.org/files/AlexBeroza/30239
Korgeil is a part of the League of Light crew sourcing from Temmer. He is a specialist in the area of planetary evolutionary models and has studied the current situation on Earth in great detail. What he shares is designed to help the people of Earth during a time of great intensity to find the way to a satisfying outcome for the planetary soul and thereby for those who are part of the body of the world.
LIKE, SHARE, AND SUBSCRIBE!
Read the original written transmission on Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com/nine/collections/luminous-dimensions/prepare-for-it-ganymede-is-broken/
Visit Nine's Path to discover more about the League of Light, their books and other transmissions, Pleiadian wisdom, and the presence of an expanded humanity with us now. https://ninespath.com
Love Nine's Path and these videos?
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Emerge In Love" by Alex Beroza, feat. SackJo22 and Magic Moon, CC license 3.0 http://ccmixter.org/files/AlexBeroza/30239
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.