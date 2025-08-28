BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America’s Unhinged Circus: Trans Rage, School Shootings, and Societal Chaos
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
354 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 day ago

unpacking the chaotic state of America in 2025! From a tragic school shooting in Minnesota to the media's polarized response, we tackle the messy intersection of gender dysphoria, mental health, and societal outrage. Is the trans community being unfairly demonized, or are there real concerns to address? With sharp wit and unfiltered takes, we explore the stats, the ideology, and the cultural clash—plus a wild detour to Thailand’s pragmatic approach. Are we witnessing a "trans contagion" or just a cry for help gone wrong? Grab your popcorn and join the debate—because this isn’t just a rant, it’s a wake-up call! #AmericaUnhinged #TransDebate #SocietalChaos

Keywords
shootingcrazytransgendergendermass shootingdsmminneapolisfivecatholic schooltrenddysphoriajacob freyunhappinesstransgender shootingstiff arm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy