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"PROVING" Lightning Destroyed The Georgia Guidestones
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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250 views • July 07, 2022

Here included is PROOF that in fact it was LIGHTNING aka An Act of GOD that took out the georgia guidestones.

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lightningnwogeorgia guidestonesdestruction
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