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End of Trump Presidency - My Heartfelt Message To Fellow Trump Supporters
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93 views • January 20, 2021
Its reality now.
Trump has left the seat of power, and leave the white house on his own terms, on the back of 21 gun salutes, and Marine 1 + Airforce 1 back to Florida with the full Presidential motorcade.
This is just a short reaction video over what has transpired over the past 5 hours (as per the recording of the video) on US Presidential Inauguration Day.
Trump has left the seat of power, and leave the white house on his own terms, on the back of 21 gun salutes, and Marine 1 + Airforce 1 back to Florida with the full Presidential motorcade.
This is just a short reaction video over what has transpired over the past 5 hours (as per the recording of the video) on US Presidential Inauguration Day.
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