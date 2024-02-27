Create New Account
2/27/2024 -- Earthquake Update -- Past 48 hours of activity up to Current
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

This is the live stream which got cut when I was live earlier... reuploading now , will play back as a "premiere" then post as a new "video" instead of a live stream.


It shut off while I was live talking about Hawaii.......... smh facepalm


If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:

https://youtu.be/WTONWLDIpQs


Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

https://youtu.be/txQFnGZvuHo


Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


