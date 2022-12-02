Episode 195: Personalized Cancer Care- Science Leads The Way with Dr. Nathan Goodyear

Cancer is as unique to a person as a fingerprint. Why not receive cancer care that is unique and individualized to you? You’ve heard about IV-C, turmeric, CBD and Medical MMJ to treat cancer but how do you put it all together.

Now you can Brio-Medical is not only treating rare, aggressive and late stage cancers it is leading the way in creating science based individual cancer care.

Do not miss these highlights:

01:22 What is Holistic Natural Integrative Cancer approach?

03:57 The number one cause of death in adults in high-income countries is now cancer.

04:46 The problem with conventional medicine and cancer – We really have not made a ton of progress in treating cancer.

07:00 It’s not just about prevention, it’s also about treatment.

10:10 Vitamin C as a treatment for advanced stage cancer – the flagship of therapy of Integrative Medicine.

12:37 Integrating low-dose metronomic form of chemo together with Vitamin C.

15:18 The importance of being precise and accurate in the approach to the delivery of therapies.

17:28 The effective therapies from the alternative world to Colorectal Cancer.

19:46 Let science lead the way.

22:11 The story of how Dr. Nathan helped a patient with breast cancer and bone metastasis from wheelchair to walking with no pain, from a treatment mode to healing mode.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Dr. Nathan Goodyear, MD, MDH

Docēre rāphè: Docēre is Latin for doctor which is translated, teacher. Rāphè is Hebrew for physician which is translated, as healer. The word root of the word disease is from the two words, dis, meaning lack of or without, and -aise, meaning wellness. Disease, or better dis-aise, is simply the lack of wellness.

Dr. Goodyear’s passion for Wellness began with his own 100-pound post-college football career weight loss. Dr. Goodyear is currently the medical director of a holistic, integrative cancer healing center in Arizona where he uses the principles and science of holistic, natural, and integrative therapies to treat and heal people with cancer. It is not enough to target and eliminate cancer, one must heal. In addition, Dr. Goodyear is dedicated to dis-aise prevention, dis-aise resolution, and to the wellness lifestyle through a solution-based, Holistic, Integrative approach founded in science.

Business Website: http://www.BrioMedical.com

LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drnathangoodyear/

YouTube Channel: Brio News



