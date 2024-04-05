San Antonio TX Police on a side gig help facilitate human smuggling 👀

Filmed Jan 2024 | Tenet Reporter @TaylerUSA confronted multiple San Antonio Police officers about working a side gig where they are helping facilitate human smuggling at the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio, TX.





The officers are seen wearing their official SAPD uniforms, driving work vehicles and holstering their service weapons while accepting money from alleged Cartel sponsored NGO’s to guard the facility and check illegal migrants wristbands upon entry.





We attempted to reach out to San Antonio TX Police for comment on the situation and received no response.



