Table Talk: Roger Stone Dines with Rick Wiles at Cafe Martorano

Roger Stone is one of America's most well-known political strategists and campaign advisors. He advised President Richard Nixon and President Ronald Reagan. He is a close advisor and friend of President Donald Trump. Rick Wiles had the honor and pleasure of dining with Mr. Roger Stone last week. They met at Cafe Martorano in Fort Lauderdale. Roger opened to Rick about the day federal agents surrounded his home, and how the DOJ agents pressured him to lie against President Trump. They talked about Mr. Trump's upcoming sentencing hearing and the Republican National Convention. Most importantly, Roger talked to Rick about his relationship with Jesus Christ.





Rick Wiles, Roger Stone, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/27/2024









