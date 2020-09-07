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An American Cruise Lines Experience
The Official Chet Ernest
The Official Chet Ernest
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25 views • September 07, 2020
Chet Presents: A Synchronized Presentation of Career Photos & Great Music portraying my two year Journey Sailing with American Cruise Lines!
Working for American Cruise Lines - Aboard The American Constellation and The American Spirit - Team West Coast ~ Team DAVE!!! - Seattle: The Puget Sound & San Juan Islands - Alaska: Inside Passage - Crew and Guest - How to Have Fun in a Demanding Environment - Friendly Competitions - New Relationships - Photos and Clips in Sync with Music (AHHH!!! Wanted death after a week of putting it together!!)

*Thank You All Especially Those Who Helped With Photographs and Videos for This Presentation!!! Jon, Annisse, Katie, Holly, Sarah, Miris, Tamara, Megsta AND THE REST OF YOU!!!!

***Favorite Portions:
The Charleston - Managers Dance: 4:10
Survivor - Reality Crew Competition: 9:15
Lindsey - Tribute: 20:20

Created By: Chet Ernest
Keywords
washingtonseattledolphinscaptainshipwhalespuget soundaclcrewcruisewest coastvoyageonboardmanageramerican cruise linesage groupsan juan islandsfriday harboranacortes alaskasoutheast alaskainside passagedeckhandstewardice bergwhats it like
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