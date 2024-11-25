Where have all Perth’s PREYING MANTISES gone? This one was at my front door MVI_3103

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is, perhaps, 6 months since is saw a preying mantis in my yard, and so I was delighted to find this large one when I went out the front door, probably knocking it down, and into some old spider web. I would like to think that it will lay eggs in the backyard, where I relocated it to. I hope so, as they are so rare around here these days. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.