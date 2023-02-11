Create New Account
Central Bank Digital Currencies Can 'Be Programmed' And 'Used Against You!'
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 hours ago |

MIRRORED from GBNews

7 Feb 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLGtYnoZZ-k&ab_channel=GBNews

'The money can just be programmed to be used against you... It's a really efficient way for governments to implement their political and woke agendas.'

Layah Heilpern joins Nigel Farage to discuss how a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would give the government greater control.

controlagendabanksdigital currencycbdc

