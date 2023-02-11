Central Bank Digital Currencies Can 'Be Programmed' And 'Used Against You!'

MIRRORED from GBNews
7 Feb 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLGtYnoZZ-k&ab_channel=GBNews
'The money can just be programmed to be used against you... It's a really efficient way for governments to implement their political and woke agendas.'
Layah Heilpern joins Nigel Farage to discuss how a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would give the government greater control.
