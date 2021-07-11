Gordon Chang: CCP Government Announced Investigations Into Didi Two Days After Its US IPO

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7/7/2021 Gordon Chang suggests that the CCP government announced investigations into Didi two days after its IPO. The CCP government, Didi, and American underwriters all should have announced potential risks before the IPO. The CCP wouldn’t allow Chinese companies to disclose information to other countries.