We Discuss Conditions in Germany, the RAND Document with Thomas Roper and Robert Stein - John Mark Dougan, 091722

I discuss Conditions in Germany and the Rand Document with Thomas Roper and Robert Stein

I'm sharing this video with description, from John Mark Dougan on YouTube.





A very enlightening interview with Thomas Roper and Robert Stein, and it's one you aren't going to want to miss.





VK: https://vk.com/thebadvolf





💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews.

💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf

💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address:

https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com

or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n

💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf





Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnMarkDou...

https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf

Telegram: https://t.me/BadVolfNews

WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175





Make sure you subscribe to my channel!