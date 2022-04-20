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Russia Narrows Military Focus In New Phase Of War On Ukraine
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151 views • April 20, 2022
Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Kabul bureau chief for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow from Kharkiv, Ukraine about Russia's shift in strategy as it reorients its invasion of Ukraine.
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