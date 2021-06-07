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Doctor on COVID Vax: “We Screwed-Up. We didn’t realize the Spike Protein is a TOXIN”
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412 views • June 07, 2021
Dr Byram W. Bridle PhD, a pro-vaxxer, virologist, says the science is clear, the spike protein is the toxin. It leads to all the reported adverse events, death from blood clots, Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (also termed Vaccine-induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia), heart disease Myocarditis, bleeding disorders, miscarriages and many more. So injecting the COVID vaccines into people is a major mistake. The spike protein is a pathogenic toxin.
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