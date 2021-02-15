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#ThePeoplesVoice - Focus on Vaccine News - 6pm, Sunday 14th February 2021
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128 views • February 15, 2021
ICYMI: The People's Voice
With Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Sunday 14 February 2021
THE CENSORED SIDE OF THE VAX DEBATE
Letter: Why are doctors calling for halting vaccine rollout? Dr Faiez Kirsten.
Presentation: What are some facts and myths about Covid-19? Fahrie Hassen
With Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Sunday 14 February 2021
THE CENSORED SIDE OF THE VAX DEBATE
Letter: Why are doctors calling for halting vaccine rollout? Dr Faiez Kirsten.
Presentation: What are some facts and myths about Covid-19? Fahrie Hassen
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