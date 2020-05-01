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German Riot Police attack Peaceful Anti-Lockdown Protesters!!
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366 views • May 01, 2020
#GERMANY – Patriots in the Eastern German City of #Aue protest against the restrictive lockdown measures of the federal govt.
Police forces, crackdown on demonstrators with brutality.
#lockdown #COVID19
#NWO #COVID_19
#Merkel #MayDay2020
Police forces, crackdown on demonstrators with brutality.
#lockdown #COVID19
#NWO #COVID_19
#Merkel #MayDay2020
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