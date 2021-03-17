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Joe Biden Magical Powers - Wake Up People
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182 views • March 17, 2021
CONCLUSIVE PROOF BIDEN IS FAKE
Watch what happens when he walks up to the reporters – his layer goes in front of the microphone layer, this is a CLASSIC “layers” screw up that proves he’s just being generated in AI. There are no press appearances at all.
Biden on Blue Screen - Error - His Layer Passes in Front of Microphone Layer - It Is All Fake Folks!
Watch what happens when he walks up to the reporters – his layer goes in front of the microphone layer, this is a CLASSIC “layers” screw up that proves he’s just being generated in AI. There are no press appearances at all.
Biden on Blue Screen - Error - His Layer Passes in Front of Microphone Layer - It Is All Fake Folks!
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