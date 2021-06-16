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Leviathan Awaken for Messiah Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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45 views • June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
6 Tamuz, 5781
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
When the earth was in it's primeval stage when it was called Tiamot, HaShem transplanted Leviathan and his mate to the earth from planet Nibiru.
Leviathan the king of all those in the water is prominent in the Haggadic literature in connection with the advent of the Messiah. Referring to Job 30:30 (Hebr.) "and the pious ones shall make a banquet of it.," R. Johanan says that at the time of the resurrection a banquet will be given by God
to the righteous, at which the flesh of Leviathan will be severed."
The original video is from Mudfossil University from a great researcher Mr. Roger Spurr the discoverer of Mud Fossils worldwide. Original video attached below in it's entirety.
This video is called: Leviathan Awaken for Messiah in the "last days" Bible Code
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Ice Shelf Collapse Reveals Leviathan
https://youtu.be/u_SUYhbgJZM
Mudfossil University Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8v44qrU_Fdd7UN_XlUMpew
LEVIATHAN AND BEHEMOTH:
By: Emil G. Hirsch, Kaufmann Kohler, Solomon Schechter, Isaac Broydéhttps://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/9841-leviathan-and-behemoth
Leviathan
https://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Leviathan
Names of Messiah
http://www.torahcode.org/torah_codes/moshiach/jkm11.htm
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
6 Tamuz, 5781
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
When the earth was in it's primeval stage when it was called Tiamot, HaShem transplanted Leviathan and his mate to the earth from planet Nibiru.
Leviathan the king of all those in the water is prominent in the Haggadic literature in connection with the advent of the Messiah. Referring to Job 30:30 (Hebr.) "and the pious ones shall make a banquet of it.," R. Johanan says that at the time of the resurrection a banquet will be given by God
to the righteous, at which the flesh of Leviathan will be severed."
The original video is from Mudfossil University from a great researcher Mr. Roger Spurr the discoverer of Mud Fossils worldwide. Original video attached below in it's entirety.
This video is called: Leviathan Awaken for Messiah in the "last days" Bible Code
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Ice Shelf Collapse Reveals Leviathan
https://youtu.be/u_SUYhbgJZM
Mudfossil University Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8v44qrU_Fdd7UN_XlUMpew
LEVIATHAN AND BEHEMOTH:
By: Emil G. Hirsch, Kaufmann Kohler, Solomon Schechter, Isaac Broydéhttps://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/9841-leviathan-and-behemoth
Leviathan
https://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Leviathan
Names of Messiah
http://www.torahcode.org/torah_codes/moshiach/jkm11.htm
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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