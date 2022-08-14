Trucker´s Honks, Feb. 10th, 2022, Twitter´s down. + In memory of LaVoy Finicum, shot by FBI, 2016, Steven D Kelley.

39 views • August 14, 2022

I Told the NSA to F@ck Off, and This Happened - Steven D Kelley

Rise of the Jedi, Fall of the Reich - Steven D Kelley

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