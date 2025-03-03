BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SIN NATURE OF MANKIND Part 2: The Adamic Sin
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 2 months ago

Life is a radical event that begins when a sperm fertilizes an egg. At the moment of conception, this newly formed cell is infected with sin, and every pregnancy for close to 7,000 years has experienced the same corruption ever since Adam and Eve made the fateful decision to rebel against God.

Jesus introduced the antidote 2,000 years ago, which effectively slows down the consequences of sin. It is found in the blood shed at Calvary when Jesus hung on the cross and paid for the sins of mankind. Sin makes humanity evil and God is using the Holy Spirit to restrain the evil in people and keep them from destroying this planet.

Even so, it was still necessary for the Lord to flood the earth and kill mankind with the exception of eight people. God intervened a second time at the tower of Babel when the descendants of Noah worked to create an evil world government.

As a result, God has set up a special angelic command that monitors political leaders and removes them when they become too evil. Sin won’t be eradicated until your physical body dies and you are taken to heaven but it is possible to rely upon the Holy Spirit for guidance and make sure there is a way to escape temptation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1604.pdf

RLJ-1604 -- JUNE 18, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
corruptionheavenholy spiritevilcrossjesussinhumanitylifeeggfloodcalvaryrebellionadam and evetemptationblood of christtower of babelevil governmentconceptionguidancespermrestraintphysical bodypolitical leadersangelic command
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy