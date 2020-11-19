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Top Pathologist Claims Coronavirus is “The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public”
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34 views • November 19, 2020
Nov 18, 2020
Summit News - Paul Joseph Watson
Top pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson told government officials in Alberta during a zoom conference call that the current coronavirus crisis is “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”
https://summit.news/2020/11/18/top-pathologist-claims-coronavirus-is-the-greatest-hoax-ever-perpetrated-on-an-unsuspecting-public/
"THIS is a Meeting Privately Recorded in EDMONTON Alberta Canada last week!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEo3rnU12jw&;feature=emb_title
Nov 17, 2020
Agent Fearless Canuck Givvin'er Spoonz
https://youtu.be/wBWWlDIRzB4
https://www.facebook.com/100052104817413/posts/197966368616856/?d=n
https://twitter.com/agtfearlescan/status/1328243200625143813?s=21
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tyler-matthews-5b299627
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlesscanuck
Summit News - Paul Joseph Watson
Top pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson told government officials in Alberta during a zoom conference call that the current coronavirus crisis is “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”
https://summit.news/2020/11/18/top-pathologist-claims-coronavirus-is-the-greatest-hoax-ever-perpetrated-on-an-unsuspecting-public/
"THIS is a Meeting Privately Recorded in EDMONTON Alberta Canada last week!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEo3rnU12jw&;feature=emb_title
Nov 17, 2020
Agent Fearless Canuck Givvin'er Spoonz
https://youtu.be/wBWWlDIRzB4
https://www.facebook.com/100052104817413/posts/197966368616856/?d=n
https://twitter.com/agtfearlescan/status/1328243200625143813?s=21
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tyler-matthews-5b299627
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlesscanuck
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