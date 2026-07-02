Dr. Ardis Show | VaxApp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

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This week Dr. Ardis sits down with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to introduce VaxApp, the tool they're building together after years of watching parents get handed a single page at the pediatrician's office and told that was everything they needed to know. That page, the Vaccine Information Statement, is a CDC summary that lists none of the ingredients and none of the side-effect rates from the clinical trials, and it very rarely gets handed out the way the law actually requires.