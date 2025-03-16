Commies Still Putting Up A Fight-Plan B's For When Things Go Sideways.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Harrison Smith-https://banned.video/watch?id=67d314a8f533fd9b414b77e5 Honest Outlaw top five overrated-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h73oHp6sHEg Honest Outlaw top ten least reliable-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wr4LzddD78U