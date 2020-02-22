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25% - 30% of the world's Inner Circle is Government Secrets and can not be known to you-
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55 views • February 22, 2020
LOOK AT the cover picture and believe the bodies in the picture of unarmed and non-combatant citizens and the young boy about to be shot in the head and you had better come to your senses and realize that that could be you or your people and your son or brother- That boy was one or more of these to someone somewhere- Maybe you don't care that the earth is nearly completely controlled by the Corporate Military Industrial Complex- If you are even slightly awakened, then how much more are you going to allow the Military to take from you? Your kids are alredy being taken from you and their futures become fucd up if they have killed or been around this- I'm not talking hunting wild boar or deer here--- Subscribe and share- and thank you for your time to listen to my talks- respects, wes 00067 2-10-2020
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