© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love, exciting and new Come aboard, we're expecting you Love, life's sweetest reward Let it flow, it floats back to you The Love Boat soon will be making another run The Love Boat promises something for everyone Set a course for adventure Your mind on a new romance And love won't hurt anymore It's an open smile on a friendly shore It's love Welcome aboard It's love!