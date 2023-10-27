BREAKING: Bishop Schneider talks about climate of fear in Rome - many 'bishops are intimidated“

The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against other bishops.” - Our Lady of Akita, October 13, 1973. (The apparitions of Akita, Japan, were approved by Bishop John Shojiro Ito, Bishop of Niigata Japan, in April 1984.)

CARDINAL AGAINST CARDINAL

"The time will come when brother shall fight against brother, cardinal against cardinal, bishop against bishop, satan setting himself in their midst. But know that the Father will have all under control. It is in this manner that He will separate the sheep from the goats." - Our Lady, November 1, 1974



ALL THAT IS ROTTEN SHALL FALL

"Come out of the darkness! The Red Hats have fallen and the Purple Hat is being misled. Cardinal against cardinal, bishop against bishop! All that is rotten shall fall. Blood shall flow in the streets —revolution upon revolution! Do you not know—have you learned nothing from the past history of mankind—that the Father will chastise those He loves? Awaken! You have fallen asleep, Our pastors! You shall not follow as sheep to the slaughter those pastors who have given themselves to satan, those pastors who have sold themselves to the world of satan. Many will sell their souls to get to the head." - Our Lady, September 27, 1975



In 1917 the Virgin Mary gave warnings and prophecies to three children in Fatima, Portugal. Many of these prophecies have already occurred with 100% accuracy. At Bayside, New York, Mother Mary explained in great detail the Fatima prophecies and the events soon to befall mankind.



