Rep Troy Nehls: "I can't, in my right mind, allow this administration to destroy this country for another minute."
Published 19 hours ago

House Freedom Caucus member Rep Troy Nehls
(R-TX) to Neil: "I can't, in my right mind, allow this administration to destroy this country for another minute." 


@RepTroyNehls

https://x.com/TeamCavuto/status/1708162035400270161?s=20



government spendingcongressional hearingshut downcrrep troy nehls

